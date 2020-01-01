police-‘extremely-concerned’-about-15-year-old-last-seen-in-dressing-gown-and-slippers-on-new-year’s-eve

Police are “extremely concerned” about a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on New Year’s Eve wearing a dressing gown and slippers.

The last sighting of Soraya Baxter was at around 11pm on Warley Avenue in Morecambe, Lancashire.

Soraya is described as mixed race, 5ft 4in tall, slim, with medium length brown curly hair. She has links to the Manchester area.

She had been wearing a burgundy dressing gown and slippers but could have changed her clothes.

Lancashire Police are appealing to the public for information.

PC Monk said: “We are extremely concerned about Soraya and are asking anybody who has seen her, or has any information at all that could help us find her, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Soraya herself, if she sees this appeal, to make contact with us and let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number LC-20191231-1464.