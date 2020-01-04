police-cordon-off-carrickfergus-estate-following-sudden-death-of-man







(Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have cordoned off a housing estate in Carrickfergus following the sudden death of a man on Saturday evening.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death of a man aged in his 40s, in the Woodburn area of Carrickfergus this evening.

“A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

UUP MLA John Stewart tweeted that he has spoken with senior PSNI officers about the incident.

I have just spoken with senior PSNI officers currently dealing with a serious incident in Woodburn, Carrickfergus. The area around a house on Ashleigh Park remains cordoned off with a large police presence. @PSNIMEADistrict — John Stewart MLA (@JohnStewart1983) January 4, 2020

Belfast Telegraph Digital