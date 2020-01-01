police-confirm-michael-og-mckenna-(19)-victim-of-co-londonderry-new-year-crash







Police attended the scene.

A 19-year-old man who died following an early-morning crash in Co Londonderry on New Year’s Day has been named as Michael Og McKenna.

Mr McKenna, who was from the Maghera area, was the driver of a red Audi that was involved in a crash with a grey Audi shortly after 2.30am on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage passengers were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy said the death had caused shock and sadness in the local community.

The Mid Ulster MP said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy, particularly when someone so young loses their life.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man at this sad time.”

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who saw either of the cars prior to the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 460 of 01/01/20.

The Moneysharvan Road was closed for several hours while police carried out an investigation, but has since been reopened.

Belfast Telegraph Digital