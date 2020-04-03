Police blotter: March 26 – April 1

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, March 26.

Friday, March 27

11: 35 a.m. An individual reported the theft of a DeWalt hammer drill that occurred between March 23 and March 27 from Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

1: 59 p.m. An individual reported a criminal mischief that occurred on March 13 on Atwood Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, March 28.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Sunday, March 29.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Monday, March 30.

Tuesday, March 31

11: 32 a.m. Title IX reported 12 dating violence incidents from January to November 2019.

12: 14 p.m. Title IX reported 28 sex offenses from January to November 2019.

2: 59 p.m. Title IX reported four stalkings from March to October 2019.

Wednesday, April 1

12: 35 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a shooting on Meyran Avenue.

