police-arrest-18-year-old-mattapan-man-for-dorchester-murder

An 18-year-old Mattapan man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Treshawn Boyd, who was killed in a Dorchester double shooting last week, police say.

Authorities arrested Daventy Walker around 2: 53 p.m. following an investigation into Boyd’s death on Jan. 11., according to a statement from Boston police.

Treshawn Boyd was shot and killed on Saturday, Jan. 11. —Sacora Boyd

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of two people shot near 51 Washington St. around 8: 26 p.m., where they found Boyd, of Boston, and another man, who was not identified, suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Boyd was declared dead at a local hospital, police said. The other victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to authorities.

Walker is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court Thursday.

Police are still investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call detectives at 617 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting “TIP” to 27463.

Boyd was the son of Jamil Harmon, who was stabbed to death just blocks away from where Boyd was shot on Blue Hill Avenue in August 2010, Universal Hub first reported.