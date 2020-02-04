police-appeal-for-witnesses-to-homophobic-abuse-during-west-ham-vs-brighton-to-come-forward

Police are appealing for any witnesses to homophobic abuse at West Ham’s game vs Brighton on Saturday to come forward after two men were arrested.

Two Hammers fans were arrested and released under investigation over the weekend after alleged homophobic abuse was directed at the travelling Brighton fans.

The Met are now appealing for further witnesses and footage from anyone at the game.

The incidents are believed to have occurred in the Sir Trevor Brooking stand at the London Stadium and the east London club have vowed to hand out lifetime bans to any supporter found guilty of the alleged abuse.

Inspector Matt Ashmead from the Met’s Public Order Investigation Team said: “We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will act accordingly to any information brought to our attention. We work in partnership with the club and the stadium safety team to identify those who commit hate crime at football and we will take robust action against them.”

“With the assistance of law-abiding fans this weekend we were able to identify and arrest two individuals who were obtusely shouting homophobic abuse towards other supporters during this game. We welcome any further information or footage that would supply further evidence, or identify other offenders.

“Behaviour like this is completely unacceptable and perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions, so that the majority of law-abiding fans can enjoy a football game without the minority ruining their experience.

“If you have any information or footage to support our investigation please call us on 020 8246 9386 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Earlier this week in a statement to Standard Sport, West Ham said: “West Ham United is disgusted to hear of alleged homophobic incidents at the game against Brighton & Hove Albion. The matter is now with the Police but anyone found guilty of acting in a discriminatory manner will be banned for life from London Stadium and from travelling with the Club.

“The Club is unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. Equality and diversity is at the heart of the Football Club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment.”

Earlier this season the Met Police investigated allegations of homophobic abuse from Hammers fans directed at Chelsea supporters during their 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.