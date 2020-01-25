police-appeal-for-information-after-man-(29)-dies-in-co-antrim-crash







The scene on Garryduff Road at Dunloy where Desmond Wilson died in crash

Police have appealed for information about a crash in which a 29-year-old man died.

The crash involved an Toyota MR2 Roadster and a grey Skoda Yeti and took place on the A6 Randalstown Road, adjacent to Innishmoyne Green.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Doris Purvis said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been on the A6 Randalstown Road just prior to or around the time of the collision, or anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation. The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 777 of 24/01/20.”







Desmond Wilson

The 29-year-old was one of two men who died in separate road traffic collisions on Friday.

Desmond Wilson (59), from Ballymoney, was driving a white Peugeot which was in collision with a Citroen Berlingo on the Garryduff Road just outside the village of Dunloy early yesterday morning.

In the second incident a man aged 29 died in a two-vehicle collision on the A6 Randalstown Road, close to the Junction One outlet.