police-appeal-for-help-after-teenage-girls-go-missing-from-ulster-hospital







Charlene Gallagher (left) and Tammi-Leigh Ferrin (right)

Police have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of two teenage girls last seen at the Ulster Hospital.

Tammi-Leigh Ferrin (15) and 17-year-old Charlene Gallagher went missing in Dundonald at around 2.20am on Tuesday morning.

Tammi-Leigh is described as being around 5’4”, of slim build, with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a loose brown denim jacket, belly top, tight grey ripped jeans and pink Nike trainers.

Charlene was last seen wearing a black jumper, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police are appealing to Tammi-Leigh and Charlene, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, to contact them in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference number 130 31/12/19.

Belfast Telegraph Digital