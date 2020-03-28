police:-16-year-old-boy-shot,-killed-saturday-on-west-side

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 / 06: 51 PM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 28, 2020 / 06: 51 PM CDT

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday morning on the West Side.

At around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of West Maypole on the report of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gun shot wounds at the scene. He was transported to Cook County Hospital, where he later died.

Police said a suspect in a silver-colored four-door BMW fired at the boy. No suspects are in custody as Area Central Detectives continue to investigate.