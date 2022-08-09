Poland removes a monument to the Red Army in Marienburg

MADRID, Aug. 9 (Moose Gazette) –

Operators hired by the Polish National Memory Institute have removed a monument to the Soviet Red Army in the city of Marienburg on Tuesday in what the Ministry of State Assets has called a “decommunization” process.

“Thanks to Karol Nawrocki (president of the Institute of National Memory), without his determination it would not have been possible to achieve this,” Polish Undersecretary for State Assets Karol Rabenda posted on social media.

In his message on the social network Twitter, Rabenda has also shared a video of the moment in which the monument, made up of two pillars crowned with a five-pointed star, a Soviet symbol, fall to the ground.

Although the Polish authorities had previously been open to removing the monument, this had not happened due to the possibility that there were human remains underneath, which would make the process more expensive due to the need to study the bodies.

After a call from the authorities for the collaboration of independent organizations, the National Memory Institute was open to financing the operation, according to the TVP television network.

The agency has reported that, instead of the sculpture in tribute to the Red Army, a monument will be installed that remembers all the victims of the war, as reported by the local news portal Portal Na Plus.