polakatum-para-para:-the-much-awaited-vijay-sethupathi-song-from-master-is-here!

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13: 14 [IST]

Polakatum Para Para, the much-awaited single from Master that features antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is finally here. The makers revealed the highly anticipated Polakatum Para Para lyrical video through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The fifth single from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been trending on the social media platforms much before its release. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the popular music director Santhosh Narayanan. Polakatum Para Para, which begins with the dialogue of Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Ungalukku randu nimisham time tharen. Mudinja enne konnuttu, ungala kaapathikonga’. This unique folk song is penned by Vishnu Edavan.