Polakatum Para Para: The Much Awaited Vijay Sethupathi Song From Master Is Here!

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
polakatum-para-para:-the-much-awaited-vijay-sethupathi-song-from-master-is-here!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 13: 14 [IST]
Polakatum Para Para, the much-awaited single from Master that features antagonist Vijay Sethupathi is finally here. The makers revealed the highly anticipated Polakatum Para Para lyrical video through the official social media pages of Sony Music South, recently. The fifth single from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has been trending on the social media platforms much before its release. The song, which is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is sung by the popular music director Santhosh Narayanan. Polakatum Para Para, which begins with the dialogue of Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Ungalukku randu nimisham time tharen. Mudinja enne konnuttu, ungala kaapathikonga’. This unique folk song is penned by Vishnu Edavan.

You May Also Like

exclusive:-ajay-devgn-and-aditya-chopra-to-help-industry-workers-amid-coronavirus-lockdown

Exclusive: Ajay Devgn And Aditya Chopra To Help Industry Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

reel-life-ram,-arun-govil’s-picture-of-watching-ramayan-with-family-goes-viral

Reel Life Ram, Arun Govil’s Picture Of Watching Ramayan With Family Goes Viral

it’s-time-to-retire-the-denzel-gif-on-twitter

It’s Time To Retire The Denzel GIF On Twitter

5-new-netflix-shows-to-watch-in-april-2020

🔥5 new Netflix shows to watch in April 2020🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *