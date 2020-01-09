Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass adds new wild areas and 200 old pokémon

There won’t be an Ultra edition for Sword and Shield but instead two DLC expansions that feature new wild areas and 100 new clothing items.

The first Nintendo Direct of the new year is dedicated to Pokémon and, apart from announcing a remake of roguelike Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, it was all about an expansion pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The pass seems to work in a similar way as the one for Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, in that it comes in two parts but you can’t buy them separately.

Instead, The Isle Of Armor will be out by the end of June and The Crown Tundra will be out sometime this autumn. Rather than using the fixed cameras of traditional Pokémon games both will be open world environments similar to the existing Wild Area.

They’ll also be packed full of both new and old pokémon, with different selections depending on whether you have Sword or Shield.

Whether that’s a reaction to the furore over Dexit, and the fact that Sword and Shield do not have a full national pokédex, is unclear but it’s easy to imagine this was always the plan – especially as there was no promise to add every existing pokémon into the game.

If you don’t buy the pass though you will still be able to get the old/new pokémon via trading with someone that does, which should placate fans.

There’s also a minor update due today where if you go to Wedgehurst Station you can meet one of the new characters and pick up a new Galarian Slowpoke – which can evolve into one of two different forms by using items from one or other of the new areas.

How much is the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield expansion pass?

The expansion pass is £26.99 and you can pre-order it now, which will grant you some exclusive free Pikachu and Eevee uniforms straight away. But you’ll have to wait till the end of June for the first part of the main DLC to be released and autumn for the other one.

The Isle Of Armor is based on the Isle of Man and features a dojo to train at where you’ll have new rival apprentices (different ones depending on if you have Sword or Shield).

There’s also a new pokémon called Kybfu that evolves into Urshifu, which has two different fighting styles and a Gigantamax form. The final forms of the starter pokémon – Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon – will also get Gigantamax forms for the first time.

The Crown Tundra is based on Scotland and revolves around a new legendary called Calyrex. It’ll also feature a new co-op mode where you get to explore pokémon dens from Max Raid Battles and battle and capture new and old legendaries from all the past games.

It all seems pretty good value for money and preferable to the director’s cuts of previous generations because you’ll be able to keep the same save data from the existing game, rather than start everything again from scratch.

Whether that’s how fans will see it though, we’ll find out soon enough…

