🔥Pokémon GO Tricky event: Field Research, rewards and how to catch Stunfisk🔥

Pokémon GO’s April Fools-themed event is now live, honouring the lovable, well-known tricksters and pranksters of the Pokémon world.

The Tricky Event kicks off today, April 1 and runs until Tuesday, April 7.

Pokémon known to be pranksters and masters of disguise will now be appearing more often in the wild, such as Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk, and Foongus.

If you’re especially lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Sudowoodo or a Shiny Croagunk to capture.

The majestic Stunfisk makes its Pokémon GO debut

What is the new Tricky event?

This new event honours the lovable tricksters of Pokémon, from the mirroring Ditto to sneaky Voltorb.

These tricky Pokémon will be appearing in the wild more frequently, so now is your chance to fill some holes in your Pokédex.

Stunfisk, the Trap Pokémon, will also be making its Pokémon GO debut here. For the duration of the event, Stunfisk will be available as Field Research task reward encounters and – if you’re extremely lucky – you’ll find it in the wild.

During the event, there are event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete. Depending on which task you complete, you might receive a reward encounter with a Sudowoodo, Croagunk or Stunfisk.

The lovable copycat-blob Ditto will be appearing more frequently in the wild, so be sure to make the most of this event.

How long will it run for?

The event starts today, April 1 and runs until Tuesday, April 7.

What are the Field Research tasks?

The new event-specific tasks can only be found during this time period, but you can still claim the reward if you forget to hand them in after the event ends on April 7.

New Tricky Pokémon Field Research tasks:

Earn 3 Candy while walking your Buddy Pokémon – Stunkfis encounter

Catch 3 Ditto – Croagunk encounter

Feed your Buddy a Berry – Sudowoodo encounter

What are the rewards?

As above, the rewards for completing the Field Research tasks are Pokémon encounters, with increased chances of finding a shiny variation of Croagunk and Sudowoodo.

How to catch Stunfisk

Thankfully, Stunfisk, Croagunk and Sudowoodo are the rewards for completing specific tasks, making catching them relatively simple.

Just encounter them and do your best to make that perfect PokéBall throw.

Nice and simple tasks to complete here, and thanks to Pokémon GO adapting perfectly to the current lockdown in place across many different countries, you can easily finish these tasks staying inside from the comfort of home.

You can read the official event reveal by Pokémon GO here.