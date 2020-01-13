Pokémon Go adds trade evolution and Gen 5 pokémon

There was a major update to Pokémon Go over the weekend, as Unova region pokémon including Karablast and Shelmet are added to the game.

When Pokémon Go first launched, in the summer of 2016, it bore very little resemblance to the original console games. You could catch pokémon and… that was about it really, and even then you didn’t have to fight them.

But over the years more and more ideas from the original games have crept in, including battling and trading with other players.

The latter has always been the heart of the console games and one of the many ways it works is with certain pokémon that only evolve when you trade them with someone else.

This has never been a part of Pokémon Go before, where they’re just evolved in the usual way, but now the likes of Haunter and Machoke have been retrofitted to work the way they always used to.

As a result Gen 1 critters Kadabra, Machoke, Graveler, and Haunter now have to be traded if you want to evolve them into their final form.

You can still use the old method if you insist, or really can’t find a trading partner, but the cost has now greatly increased, to up to 200 candy.

But what’s also been added over the weekend is a bunch of Gen 5 pokémon from the Unova region (i.e. from Pokémon Black and White) and that includes Karrablast and Shelmet, who have the most specific evolution requirements of all.

They’ll only evolve if you trade them at the same time – so one person gives up Shelmet and the other Karrablast (because in-universe Karablast uses the armour of Shelmet for its evolution).

Other Gen 5 pokémon added at the weekend include Boldore and Gurdurr, who also evolve by trading, and around 30 others including the rock-like Roggenrola, tadpole pokémon Tympole, hermit crab Dwebble, and Trubbish – who is basically a bin bag full of rubbish.

There’s also new bug types Venipede and Joltik, plus rare spawns Axew, Tirtouga, and Archen.

Since breeding isn’t yet a thing in Pokémon, the only way to get Gurdurr’s starter form Timburr is as a 10km egg via a raid.

Finally, a bunch of pokémon have been made exclusives to certain parts of the world, although you’ll forgive us if we take Niantic’s word on these:

North America, South America, and Africa: Throh (also available in 10 km eggs)

Europe, Asia, and Australia: Sawk (also available in 10 km eggs)

Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America: Maractus

Egypt and Greece: Sigilyph

Eastern hemisphere: Red-Striped Form Basculin

Western hemisphere: Blue-Striped Form Basculin

