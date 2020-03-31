Poggy & Hajime Sorayama Just Came Through With Your Next Statement Coat

By

Graeme Campbell

in

Style

Brand: Poggy x Hajime Sorayama

Season: Spring 2020

Key Pieces: Show your deference to our automaton overlords of the future by wearing the trench coat in slide #1. There are a couple of tidy tweed jackets in there, too.

Release Date: Available now

Buy: You can enquire about availability by DM’ing Poggy and “2G” Studio’s P-ROOM THE WORLD Instagram account.

Editor’s Notes: Poggy-san has joined forces with the seemingly omnipresent Hajime Soroyama for a capsule of extremely futuristic jackets bearing the artist’s unmistakable “sexy robot” illustrations. Only 13 (!) were made in total, with one of each available per size. Talk about a grail.

View this post on Instagram

Hajime Sorayama X POGGYTHEMAN Edition 13 ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ NANZUKAによる空山基氏(1947-)の「Sex Matter」at NANZUKAメインギャラリー、「Trex」at NANZUKA 2G(渋谷PARCO内2G)にて、2箇所同時開催されている新作個展。その個展とPOGGY’S BOX at 2G開催に合わせて、空山基氏の作品をプリントしたジャケット2柄、コート3柄の展開、各サイズ1点ずつのみ、計 Edition 13のスペシャルなプロダクトが入荷しました。ジャケット2柄はビッグメゾンが使用するフランスの生地メーカー、LINTON社のツイードを前見頃と袖に使用。空山基氏のセクシーロボットを実際に作っているチームが1個ずつ作成した超合金製ボタンが付きます。 ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ 商品に関するお問い合わせは @proomtheworld へDMにてお申し付けください。 ※対象商品はアパレルのみ。 NANZUKA 2Gの展示作品、MEDICOM TOYの商品は対象外となります。 ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Jacket -Color: ASSORT -Size: M,L ¥150,000+tax ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Coat -Color: ASSORT -Size: M,L,XL ¥320,000+tax ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ Artist Hajime Sorayama from Nanzuka gallery has been holding, 2 different exhibitions, 『SEX MATTER』at Nanzuka UNDERGROUND and 『TREX』at 2G (Shibuya PARCO). Along the exhibition and POGGY’S BOX at 2G, There are limited 13 edition of items: 2 types of Jackets, 3 types of Coats. Only 1pc/size. For the jacket, it’s made with the tweed fabric from LINTON which is famous for the usage from big maison brands. Also, every items comes with the buttons are made by the same team as Sorayama’s Sexy robots has been created. ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ At 2G P-ROOM THE WORLD, we offer your personal mail order through our IG account. Please let us know the item you wish through DM on our account @proomtheworld . There will be some conditions for the purchase through Paypal. Please contact us for more details. Thank you for your understanding. *The items available is only for apparel items. This does not include any art pieces or items from Nanzuka gallery or Medicom Toy. ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ #2gtokyo﻿ #hajimesorayama #nanzukaunderground #poggytheman #poggysbox #proomtheworld

A post shared by 2G_TOKYO (@2gtokyo) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12: 17am PDT

