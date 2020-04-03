Poetry | Quarantining

My body lies between my four walls
I couldn’t tell you what day it is
Motivation wearing thin
Hair in a thick knotted ball of frizz
The leader of this country
Promised it would all be over soon
He said it’s the “Chinese virus” that’s to blame
For keeping us all in our houses until June
If I press my eyes closed hard enough
Perhaps my mind will take me somewhere far
A life with peace and prosperity
Or even just a place that doesn’t feel so bizarre
A reporter asked what message
Americans across the country should hear
But the leader snapped back
That his reporting days should disappear
Stay inside
Take this time to rummage up hope
Tell your loved ones of their worth
And together we will cope
Yet people wonder
Why the world is so full of hate
When the face of this country
Promised that he’d surely make it great
In the meantime, look up at the sky
And take a good look
Wash your hands
And read a nice long book
