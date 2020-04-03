Poetry | Quarantining

Posted by — April 3, 2020 in News Leave a reply
poetry-|-quarantining

My body lies between my four walls

I couldn’t tell you what day it is

Motivation wearing thin

Hair in a thick knotted ball of frizz

 

The leader of this country

Promised it would all be over soon

He said it’s the “Chinese virus” that’s to blame

For keeping us all in our houses until June

 

If I press my eyes closed hard enough

Perhaps my mind will take me somewhere far

A life with peace and prosperity

Or even just a place that doesn’t feel so bizarre

 

A reporter asked what message

Americans across the country should hear

But the leader snapped back

That his reporting days should disappear

 

Stay inside

Take this time to rummage up hope

Tell your loved ones of their worth

And together we will cope

 

Yet people wonder

Why the world is so full of hate

When the face of this country

Promised that he’d surely make it great

 

In the meantime, look up at the sky

And take a good look

Wash your hands

And read a nice long book

 

The post Poetry | Quarantining appeared first on The Pitt News.

You May Also Like

owner-of-new-gr-store-contends-with-covid-19-closure

Owner of new GR store contends with COVID-19 closure

the-outbreak-|-well,-now-i’m-never-going-to-read-“infinite-jest”

The Outbreak | Well, now I’m never going to read “Infinite Jest”

italian-doctor-strangled-to-death-by-boyfriend-because-he-falsely-thought-she’d-given-him-coronavirus

Italian Doctor Strangled to Death by Boyfriend Because He Falsely Thought She’d Given Him Coronavirus

two-warson-woods-dierbergs-associates-test-positive-for-covid-19

🔥Two Warson Woods Dierbergs associates test positive for COVID-19🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *