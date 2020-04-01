Poetry | Love poem in the time of COVID-19

Posted by — April 1, 2020 in News Leave a reply
poetry-|-love-poem-in-the-time-of-covid-19

I can’t look away from you, your pale face —

glowing, as sun rays levitate through the glass.

You always stand next to the glass. 

 

I zoom in for my writing seminar, words paint the air 

I should be looking at the screen but instead, 

I’m looking at you. 

 

On Tuesday I burn our rice, 

running to the stove, leaving you, I ate cereal 

instead and you were there, while I ate, and you 

didn’t leave me, even when the smoke alarm blared. 

 

They say quarantine will test the limits,

even of beings who have been together for years. 

It’s been almost 12 months, but still 

I wake up next to you daily. 

I sit next to you during class. 

Each minute my heart grows fonder. 

 

What is love, I ask

over and over as the days grow longer. 

It’s you, I’ve decided. 

 

You who remains silent 

rather than righteously telling me off 

when I decide that by doing 21 push-ups, I’ll become jacked. 

 

You who holds my books, 

my memories. 

You who keeps me warm, 

sheltered from the weather. 

 

Oh you. It’s always been you.

Oh my beloved, oh my bedroom wall.

The post Poetry | Love poem in the time of COVID-19 appeared first on The Pitt News.

You May Also Like

test-clone-of-outdoor-workouts:-how-to-maximise-your-airtime

🔥Test Clone of Outdoor workouts: how to maximise your airtime🔥

nearly-50,000-raised-for-&apos;devastated&apos;-family-of-london-boy,-13,-who-died-after-testing-positive-for-coronavirus

🔥Nearly £50,000 raised for 'devastated' family of London boy, 13, who died after testing positive for coronavirus🔥

april-fools-|-pitt-student-puts-on-“real”-clothes-for-the-first-time-weeks

April Fools | Pitt student puts on “real” clothes for the first time weeks

editorial:-top-10-positive-things-going-on-right-now

Editorial: Top 10 positive things going on right now

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *