poem-of-the-week: praying-by-mary-oliver

William Sieghart’s poetry pharmacy prescribes the perfect words to help you through your problems. This week: need for mindfulness

Prayer, to many in our secular age, has become a dirty word. The concept is dismissed as fusty or naive. And yet, as the popularity of meditation and mindfulness soars, there seems to be a collective longing for a moment of quiet in our busy lives. A moment in which another voice – an internal whisper, easily drowned out behind the sirens and chatter of modern life – may speak.

Mark Oakley, a former canon at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, wrote a wonderful book about how, to him, liturgy was poetry. Across religions, he says, the devotional words that we chant, memorise or sing are a kind of poetry that links us to the divine. Those words can be in a language that the worshippers themselves don’t even understand, and yet somehow their cadence is enough to transport us.

It’s not only the religious who can gain from prayer, just as it’s not only the religious who can appreciate a spectacular cathedral, mosque or temple. Prayer is a constant that runs through all human civilisations, and it’s there for a reason.

In this poem, Mary Oliver reminds us that we are all in need of a doorway into thanks, and a way of relating to the world without our egos. Having found that, we can allow ourselves – even if only for a moment – to feel a quiet gratitude for all the small moments of grace that we encounter daily. We can thank the world around us for containing blue irises, and weeds, and small stones.

Praying by Mary Oliver

It doesn’t have to be

the blue iris, it could be

weeds in a vacant lot, or a few

small stones; just

pay attention, then patch

a few words together and don’t try

to make them elaborate, this isn’t

a contest but the doorway

into thanks, and a silence in which

another voice may speak.

The Poetry Pharmacy Returns is published by Particular (£12.99)