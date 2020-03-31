podcast:-how-will-the-coronavirus-pandemic-affect-our-finances

A conversation on how to handle your money in uncertain timesJust 3 months in, and 2020 has already been a whirlwind.While the world locks down, we’re faced with a lot of uncertainty about the future. How long will this last? Will our loved ones be safe? Am I going to be able to survive financially?On this episode, we sat down (remotely, of course) to dig into how the coronavirus will affect our everyday lives, and what we can do to set ourselves, and our community, up for the long haul. These are unprecedented times, and we’re all figuring it out together.This conversation was recorded prior to the announcement of Australia’s March 30 $130B stimulus package. Follow along with all our coronavirus coverage, and learn how you can get financial help during the coronavirus pandemic here.Mentioned in this episodeOur full list of guides and resources on coronavirus and your moneyAustralia’s coronavirus economic stimulus and how it affects youCoronavirus: What should you do with your super?How to support small businesses in AustraliaWhen it comes to unemployment in Australia, definitions have been brokenCoronavirus Capitalism: Are We Obligated To Shop?When the System Breaks Down, Leaders Stand UpRead the transcript of this episode

