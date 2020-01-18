poco-f2-lite-live-images-leak-amid-poco-f2-rumours:-what-to-expect?

Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living 2020’ 4 new TVs, Mi Band 4 & more













Xiaomi spun off POCO as an independent company in a surprise move on Thursday and we might finally be hearing something about the much-anticipated Poco F2. But another surprise awaits for fans amid rumours about Poco F2.

Even though Poco F2 has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in the tech industry for almost two years now, fans might be excited to know that there’s more thrilling news from POCO coming your way.

If the latest leak is any indication, Poco might be working on a new smartphone that’s not Poco F2. Catering to the budget shoppers, Poco might launch Poco F2 Lite with toned down specifications that will make it light on the pockets of buyers.

Poco F2 Lite

Poco F2 Lite’s live images appeared on the web, confirming the phone’s name. The partial display is seen in the image leaked by RevAtlas, which confirms a tiny waterdrop notch and nothing more. However, the tipster revealed certain details about the phone, which fit the bill for an affordable mid-ranger.

Poco F1 shown for representational purposeKVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Assuming the leak is accurate, the Poco F2 Lite will feature a Snapdragon 765 processor paired with 6GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 765 was recently launched by Qualcomm at the Snapdragon Summit last month. The main highlight of the chipset was bringing 5G support to mid-range devices and Poco F2 Lite might be among the first few devices to do so.

The images do not seem to be morphed, but for the sake of scepticism, the metadata of the device could be changed to show Poco F2 Lite. Another detail worth mentioning is that the photos of the alleged Poco F2 Lite were shot on Redmi K20, which is another mid-range smartphone from Xiaomi.

More from POCO

Besides Poco F2 Lite, rumours suggest that Poco might launch Poco F2 Pro and Poco F2. Interestingly, Poco might also start a new series called Poco X series. This way, Poco will be strongly positioned against OnePlus. But without Poco’s confirmation, none of this can be considered as substantial evidence.