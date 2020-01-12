pm-visits-belur-math-in-bengal,-to-attend-kolkata-port-trust-celebrations

PM Modi reaches Belur Math, where he interacted with saints and seers, in Bengal.

Kolkata/New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal capital will inaugurate celebrations of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium today.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the upgraded Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with Full Rake Handling Facility while dedicating the upgraded Railway Infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

PM Modi on Saturday reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and is likely to meditate at the the Math as well as the temple of Swami Vivekananda today, the birth anniversary of the monk.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi’s West Bengal visit:

– PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 12, 2020