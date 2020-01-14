pm-should-call-an-all-party-meet-on-consumer-inflation,-says-congress

The Congress attacked the Modi government on the issue of consumer inflation. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the centre over rising prices of essential commodities and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “come forward” and convene a meeting of all parties.

The opposition party also said that PM Modi should “lay a roadmap” for tackling inflation.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also accused PM Modi of indulging in politics of hatred and division, and urged him to focus on the development of the country.

“We demand that the PM should come forward and convene a meeting of all parties and present a roadmap for tackling prices of essential commodities in the next 30 or 60 days,” he said.

The spokesperson also questioned PM Modi’s silence over the “unprecedented” increase in prices of food items, saying this has hit the common man.

Data showed that retail inflation rose to about a five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.