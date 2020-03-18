pm-reveals-call-on-nrl-afl-future-amid-virus

The NRL and AFL are free to play amid coronavirus provided that they comply with government rules on public gatherings, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

Morrison addressed Australia about new COVID-19 measures on Wednesday. A limit of 500 people at public gatherings has remained, while non-essential inside gatherings are now limited to 100 people.

The NRL is at this stage committed to playing its second round this weekend, while the AFL is yet to confirm if it will launch its season as planned on Thursday night; Richmond vs Carlton at the MCG, with no fans in attendance. It may be that fans are locked out for the remainder of seasons.

Morrison said that Australia’s two major football competitions were still free to decide on their own playing status, despite most sporting competitions across the world suspending action amid the outbreak.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg on Sunday. (Getty)

“Whether it’s the AFL, the NRL or any others, that’s a decision for them to make in accordance with the rules that have been established,” Morrison said.

“No gatherings of more than 500, no internal gatherings of 100 or more, and there’ll be other measures that will follow; so they need to make their own decisions about how they manage that.

“We’ll focus on our responsibilities as prime ministers, chief ministers and premiers, and the commissioners of the NRL and the AFL can make their decisions based on what they believe is best for their game.

“But they must comply obviously, which they will, with all the health rules and guidelines that have been established.”

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan. (AAP)

Both the NRL and AFL are trying to stave off financial disaster by continuing to play. Yet positive tests among the playing group, which are yet to eventuate, would surely force a halt to both codes.

The AFL may be forced to ensure that the roof of Marvel Stadium is open for all games, regardless of weather, to comply with public gathering laws by remaining an outdoor gathering.