pm-“prays-for-good-health-of-shamima,-her-child”-after-army-rescue

Army Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Army is India’s pride.

New Delhi:

On Army Day today, PM Narendra Modi retweeted a heart-warming video shared by the Indian Army in Kashmir. The video, shot in heavy snow, shows a pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher by the Army jawans to the hospital for delivery.

“During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons and 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother and child doing fine,” tweeted the Chinar Corps, the Indian Army’s wing currently based in Srinagar.

PM Modi was also praises for the Indian Army for this act.

Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

“I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child,” he added.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is celebrated to salute the brave soldiers of the country.

On Army Day today, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Several leaders from across the parties, sports personalities and celebs also tweeted their praise about the Indian Army.