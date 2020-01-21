pm-narendra-modi’s-vision-for-cleaner-india-a-privilege-to-hear:-bear-grylls

PM Narendra Modi’s episode of “Man vs Wild” was shot at Jim Corbett National Park.

New Delhi:

TV Presenter Bear Grylls, who had hosted an episode of the popular show Man vs Wild with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has said that it was a special experience to meet the latter and explore’s India’s beauty.

“It was a huge privilege to take Prime Minister Modi on a journey. I’m a huge fan of the wilderness and the beauty of India, not just the terrain, but also the people. We’re coming back to India to do more this year,” Mr Grylls told IANS.

Mr Grylls was also impressed by PM Modi’s vision of making India a cleaner place to live in.

“It was a privilege to hear his vision of how he wants to clean up India and for India to lead the way in trying to combat climate change,” he added.

PM Modi’s episode of “Man vs Wild” was shot at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

In the show, the Prime Minister trekked the wild terrain, crossed a river in a makeshift raft and shared stories of the past — especially of the time he spent two years of his life in the Himalayas.