pm-modi-turns-down-invite-to-inaugurate-khelo-india-youth-games-in-assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided not to go for the launch of the government’s “Khelo India Youth Games” event in Guwahati on January 10.

PM Modi informed the sports ministry as well as the Assam government that he would not be able to open the event.

The Assam government had also sounded out Home Minister Amit Shah but he is also not going, say sources.

Assam has been in the grip of protests against the government’s new citizenship law. Student bodies like the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and North East Students’ Union (Neso) have warned of protests if PM Modi or Amit Shah visit any part of the northeast.

Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India was called off after an annual summit between the prime ministers of the two countries in Guwahati was postponed because of the protests.

“Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted at the time.