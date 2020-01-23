pm-modi-to-interact-with-winners-of-rashtriya-bal-puraskar-2020

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram beach, keeps up with Swachh Bharat Mission













Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the 49 Children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 on Friday, January 24. The 49 awardees are from various states of India including one each from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inaugural ceremony of the four refurbished Heritage Buildings, in Kolkata.IANS

‘Govt acknowledges children as important partners in nation-building’

The children are winners in the fields of art & culture, Innovation, Scholastic, Social Service, Sports and Bravery. Government of India acknowledges children as one of the most important partners in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements are to be rewarded.

Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others. Towards the end, the Government gives these awards every year to recognize the exceptional achievements of our children in various fields.

PM Modi at the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 event

Any child with exceptional achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & culture, sports and bravery can apply for the award. Also, any person who knows about a meritorious achievement by a child can recommend this child for the award. A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.

PM Modi to interact with over 1730 tribal artists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru. @PIB

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar yesterday, i.e January 22, 2020. At Home with Tribal Artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers & Tableaux Artists.

The Prime Minister would also interact with over 1730 Tribal Artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and Tableaux Artists who are going to participate in the Republic Day Parade in an at a Home event on the 24th Of January, 2020.