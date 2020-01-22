pm-modi-to-chair-pragati-meet-today-to-address-common-man’s-grievances

WATCH | PM Modi picks litter from Mamallapuram beach, keeps up with Swachh Bharat Mission













Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will chair the 32nd interaction through Pragati- the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, on 22nd January 2020.

In the previous 31 interactions of Pragati, projects worth over twelve lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister. In the last Pragati meeting of the year 2019, 9 projects worth over Rs. 61,000 crores related to 16 states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion.

There were also discussions on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, National Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

What is Pragati?



PM Modi had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform Pragati on 25th March 2015. It is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man’s grievances. The platform also helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Government of India, as well as projects flagged by various State governments.

