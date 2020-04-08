pm-modi-tags-‘fake-ram’-on-twitter;-‘ramayan’-actor-arun-govil-urges-fans-to-report-it

|

Actor Arun Govil, who is known for the portrayal of Lord Rama in the late Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, recently created his official social media account. The actor has been making the headlines since Doordarshan began telecasting the mythological show. He has also been helping spread awareness during the health crisis in the country and also spoke about Coronavirus in one of his recent posts. PM Narendra Modi, while thanking the actor for his contribution in spreading awareness about the pandemic, unfortunately, tagged a fake account which has also posted the same video. The fake account has been created by an unidentified person with the exact same profile picture as Arun Govil’s account. आपका यह संदेश कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ने की संकल्प शक्ति को और मजबूती देगा। #9pm9minute https://t.co/Ms0iIRrOzB

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2020 Many fans noticed that the account didn’t belong to the actor, while Arun too took to his Twitter handle and urged his fans to stay wary of imposters. He shared another post asking his followers to report the account and block it. Arun reminded everyone that his real account is @arungovil12. Earlier, a picture of the actor watching his own show with his grandkids went viral on social media. नमस्कार भाइयों एवं बहनो,

एक आवश्यक सूचना आपको इस विडीओ के माध्यम से देना चाहता हूँ ।

आशा करताहूँ आप अवश्य समर्थन करेंगे [email protected] से विनती करें कि वो ऐसा ना करें ! pic.twitter.com/k7k9j8eWvi

— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 6, 2020 Arun Govil has always been synonymous with the character of Rama. In an interaction with media, he opened up about the re-runs on DD National and said, it is important for the new generation to learn the "morals, teachings and values of Ramayan". He added, "If they will watch it with the family, they can interact also. If they have queries then their family members of the older generation can explain things. It is a family show. How relationships should be…has been shown in the show. Positivity is there. Right now there is a lockdown, you can't go anywhere. So watching it will be a good way to use the time," Ramayan first aired during 1987-1988. Created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar, the television show, even today, is one of the most beloved shows of all times. It also starred Deepika Chikalia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman.