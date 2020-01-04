pm-modi-reviews-performance-of-ministries-third-time-in-2-weeks

Another meeting of the Council of Ministers could take place in the coming week. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of various sectors of the Council of Ministers in a meeting, third since December 21, as part of an exercise to finalise an action plan for key ministries for the next five years.

PM Modi heard top bureaucrats on sectors such as governance, technology and resources, sources in the government said.

Based on the suggestions received during the meetings on presentations made by various committees of secretaries, the government would finalise an action plan for various ministries for the next five years, sources said.

The ministries have been divided into various sectors such as agriculture, health, governance and technology for speedier and better implementation of policies.

The action plan would help implement policies for governance and development in a more systematic way and take the benefits to the grass-roots level.

Another meeting of the Council of Ministers could take place in the coming week to complete the review exercise, the sources said.

The Council of Ministers usually meets after the Cabinet meeting every month. But on the last three occasions, the meetings were held independently.

In the past few weeks, PM Modi has reviewed during Cabinet meetings the progress made by various ministries in implementing the government”s policies.