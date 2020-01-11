pm-modi-reaches-belur-math,-to-spend-night,-attend-morning-prayers

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on late Saturday evening reached the Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, to spend the night, and is likely to meditate at the temple of Swami Vivekananda on Sunday, the birth anniversary of the monk.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the city, was earlier scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

After reaching Belur Math, located in neighbouring Howrah district across the Hooghly river, the prime minister met Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda.

PM Modi was received by senior monks of the order after he reached Belur taking the river route from Kolkata.

On Sunday morning, PM Modi is likely to meditate at the temple at the Math and participate in the morning prayer meeting scheduled at the math premises.