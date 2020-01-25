pm-modi-meets-brazil-president,-signs-15-bilateral-agreements

PM Modi and Jair Bolsonaro address media after their meeting.

New Delhi:

India and Brazil signed 15 agreements on Saturday to ramp up cooperation in a wide range of areas and unveiled an action plan to further broadbase strategic ties after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro.

In the action plan, the two countries set specific goals for deeper cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade and commerce, agriculture, civil aviation, energy, environment, health and innovation and vowed to work together to conclude an agreement to deal with international terrorism.

The major focus of the talks was boosting bilateral trade and investment as both India and Brazil have been hit by global economic slowdown.

“Your visit to India has opened a new chapter in ties between India and Brazil,” PM Modi said, summing up the outcome of his talks with Mr Bolsonaro.

Calling Brazil a valuable partner in India’s economic growth, PM Modi said both the countries have been on the same page on various global issues and exuded confidence that the ties will strengthen further.

“Despite geographical distance, both India and Brazil are together on various global issues as there is convergence in our views,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said focus is being given to new ways of boosting defence industrial cooperation. “We want to have broad-based cooperation in defence,” he added.

On his part, Mr Bolsonaro said the two countries have further consolidated the already strong ties by signing 15 agreements which will provide for cooperation in a range of areas.

According to the action plan, India and Brazil countries will encourage greater collaboration between their defence industrial bases and work together to conclude an agreement in combating international terrorism and transnational organised crime.