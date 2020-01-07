pm-modi-conveys-new-year-greetings-to-trump:-‘india-with-us-in-all-areas-of-mutual-interest’

US VS Iran MIlitary comparision













Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump wishing him good health, prosperity and success over a phone conversation on Monday, December 6. PM Modi discussed the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year.

Modi at White HouseReuters/Kevin Lamarque

PM Modi also reiterated that New Delhi will continue to work with Washington for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. Though a Ministry of External Affairs Ministry statement the call came following the US airstrike, which was ordered by Trump, that killed Iranian intelligence chief and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and other military officials last week in Iraq.

Incidentally, Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Sunday held phone conversations with Foreign Ministers of Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Oman and also US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, sharing India’s concerns about the escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington. Jaishankar told all the key players that India had high stakes in the stability and peace of the Gulf.

‘India-US relations have grown from strength to strength’

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi, after wishing Trump “good health, prosperity and success”, talked about “the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year”, the Ministry statement said.

Days after the UN Security Council backed India in its efforts to bring in development in Kashmir after revoking its special status, Modi held a 30-minute call with Trump on Monday.IANS

It said that the Prime Minister stated that “India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength”. Modi also “highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest”.

Trump wishes people of India

“President Trump wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation,” the statement added.