pm-modi-arrives-in-kolkata-on-two-day-visit,-protests-outside-airport

PM Modi met Mamata Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after landing in Kolkata on a two day-visit.

PM Modi was received by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and other senior BJP leaders at the airport which saw protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside the gate.

PM Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday and other programmes.

Hundreds of protesters staged demonstrations at the crossing outside airport gate number one despite strict security.

Demonstrations were also held in various other parts of the state against PM Modi’s visit to the city during the day.

During the visit, PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to share stage twice.

Ms Banerjee, who has been invited for two programmes, may attend both, say sources.

Ms Banerjee is one of the strongest critics of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and has been holding regular protest meetings against the centre’s new citizenship law.

A huge security arrangement is being put in place in view of protests threatened by numerous outfits against the Prime Minister over the new citizenship law.