pm-conveys-new-year-greetings-to-top-leaders-of-neighbouring-countries

PM Narendra Modi emphasised on India’s commitment to “neighbourhood first” policy (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held telephonic conversations with top leaders of Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives, conveying New Year greetings and emphasising India’s commitment to regional peace and security as well as “neighbourhood first” policy.

PM Modi spoke to King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

PM Modi also spoke to his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

“The prime minister conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf,” the PMO said in a release.

It said PM Modi emphasised India’s commitment to “neighbourhood first” policy and the vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region.

In his conversation with Ms Hasina, PM Modi congratulated her on being re-elected as the president of the Awami League for the next three years.

The Prime Minister also expressed his condolence on the untimely demise of former High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Syed Muazzem Ali.

“He also stated that the upcoming birth centenary of Bangbandhu and 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh and establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties provided important milestones to further progress of the close India-Bangladesh ties, which is a priority of his government,” the PMO said.

In his conversation with the Bhutanese King, PM Modi highlighted important achievements of the last year which have led to further consolidation of special ties between India and Bhutan.

He also mentioned that he was looking forward to the forthcoming visit of the King to India.

In his talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, PM Modi expressed confidence that India and Sri Lanka would further enhance their friendly ties in the year 2020.

Speaking to KP Sharma Oli, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the progress in India-Nepal relations in 2019 with the completion of several projects.

“He specifically noted the completion of Motihari (India)- Amlekhgunj (Nepal) petroleum products pipeline in a record time,” the PMO said.

“Both the leaders also agreed to an early inauguration of the Integrated Check Post in Biratnagar and the housing reconstruction project in Nepal through video conference,” it said.

In his conversation with the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to further expand the close and extensive cooperation with the island nation. He also wished the President of the Maldives Solih.

“President Solih warmly reciprocated prime minister’s wishes and expressed his keen desire to further deepen and strengthen the ties with India by enhancing the existing bilateral cooperation and exploring newer areas for working together,” the release said.