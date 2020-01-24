plymouth-students-charged-with-attempted-arson-after-mimicking-a-viral-video

Two Plymouth North High School students each face two counts of attempted arson after allegedly short circuiting an electrical outlet in a classroom on Tuesday, according to a press release from Plymouth police.

The 15-year-olds have also been charged with two counts of malicious damage to property under $1,200.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by this department and anyone involved will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Police Chief Michael Botieri wrote in the release.

The Plymouth Fire Department and The State Fire Marshall’s Office responded to and investigated the incident on Tuesday, determining that students had used a penny and a cell phone charger to ignite a spark from the electrical outlet, a trend police said they’re familiar with from the social media app TikTok.

While the actions reportedly caused minor damage to the school building, police said they had the potential to start a fire.

“This behavior is very dangerous and has potential to cause serious damage to property as well as serious injury to students, staff, or visitors,” Botieri said.

The investigation revealed that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week but had not been reported.

A similar scenario also played out at Westford Academy, where a student started a fire in the school by performing the video stunt.

He now faces charges of burning a building, property destruction and disorderly conduct, alongside additional punishment from the school.