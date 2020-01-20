plusnet:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

Complaints about Plusnet – owned by BT – escalated in 2018, which it blamed on the launch of a new billing system.

If you have an issue with Plusnet, and are struggling to get it resolved, below we explain everything you need to know to effectively complain, including the relevant addresses, social media pages and chief executive details.

History

The most recent telecoms complaints data from the communications regulator Ofcom shows that Plusnet generated the most landline and second-most broadband complaints of all telecom providers in the second quarter of 2019.

The Sheffield-based company received 26 complaints per 100,000 customers for broadband, above the industry average of 13, and 20 per 100,000 customers for landline (the industry average is 10 per 100,000 customers).

For those with a grievance against Plusnet, we’ve listed everything you need to know below to get your complaint heard and resolved.

How to complain directly

Plusnet’s customer service team is on 0800 432 0200. You can also complain by writing to Plusnet plc, The Balance, 2 Pinfold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GU. It will respond within 10 working days.

It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, it may be worth contacting the CEO of Plusnet by email.