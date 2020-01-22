“please-think-of-schools,-hospitals”:-arvind-kejriwal’s-appeal-to-delhi

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued an appeal to voters today to continue with his government in the interest of the schools and hospitals, which he said, he “brought into shape with much difficulty”.

“I appeal to the supporters of the BJP, the Congress and other parties, please vote for Aam Aadmi Party this time. Over the last five years, I have tried to bring some happiness in the lives of the people. I have tried to work as the eldest son of every family in Delhi,” he said.

The people of Delhi were talking of local issues. The other parties had neither leaders nor issues, he said in a dig at the BJP and the Congress.