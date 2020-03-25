please-enjoy-ethan-hawke-and-his-lookalike-kids’-jam-session

Ethan Hawke and his children are getting through the coronavirus-induced self-isolation period with a little bit of music.

On Tuesday, his 21-year-old daughter Maya Hawke (whom he shares with ex-wife Uma Thurman) posted a video of herself with her dad and siblings, playing and singing Townes Van Zandt’s song, “To Live Is To Fly.” Hawke and his 18-year-old son Levon played guitar while daughters Maya, 12-year-old Clementine, and nine-year-old Indiana sing.

Hawke also shares Levon with Thurman, and shares Clementine and Indiana with wife Ryan Hawke.

As much of the U.S. (and the rest of the world) is staying home to keep people as safe from the coronavirus as possible, we’re all looking for ways to fill our time while we socially distance from friends and try to manage our anxieties. And what better way to take our minds off the news than a little music? Well, maybe not all music videos from celebrities, but you get the point.

Maya, an actress and singer, also happens to be releasing a debut album, Blush, with proceeds from sales going to charities working to help those affected by the coronavirus.

“Funny time to be selling stuff but a portion of the proceeds going to @foodbank4nyc,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m totally loosing my marbles this pandemic season but making art and FaceTiming friends is really all that feels good. Use your phones now for what they’re good for so when this is over we can look each other in the eye balls and hold hands and skip down the street in 60’s level presence and revelry.”

The 21-year-old has previously discussed her love of music with InStyle, telling us in 2019, “It’s always been a kind of hobby and tool for communicating, for me, since I was a little girl. I’d write songs for my parents if I got in trouble, I’d write songs about the boy at school I had a crush on. ​​​​​​”