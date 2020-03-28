please-enjoy-alex-trebek-singing-lizzo’s-‘truth-hurts’-on-‘jeopardy!’

We live in trying times, and even the smallest of things that bring us joy as we live out our days in fear and isolation are worthy of celebrating. Thankfully, the good people behind the syndicated game show Jeopardy! know how to please a crowd by making Alex Trebek sing Lizzo songs.

The Jeopardy! writers love to make Trebek recite lyrics because, well, viewers love it. And so forcing Trebek to speak out the lyrics to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” is exactly the kind of thing they would make him do and get a huge reaction from online. On Thursday’s episode, Trebek gave a clue that included lines from Lizzo’s smash hit “Truth Hurts.”

What’s amazing here is that they picked the line about the Minnesota Vikings, but also the one where she sings rhythmic words that you can’t just say. Which is why Trebek sounded extremely uncomfortable in reciting it, to hilarious results.

Contestant Evan answered correctly, but not without a laugh, prompting Trebek to poke fun at himself.

“Yup,” he remarked, “and I did it exactly like she does, didn’t I?”

For everyone’s benefit, he didn’t. But that’s what makes it so enjoyable. One would love to imagine Trebek at home, perhaps listening to the song on Spotify or something, singing about bouncing back from a bad relationship with a new man on the Minnesota Vikings.

See? It really is the little things that will get you through all this.