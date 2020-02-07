Please deliver me from my mail order parcel hell — I know it's not green and it's certainly not easy

Like any bona fide member of Generation Snowflake, I spend a lot of time fretting about what Greta would think. Every time I forget my KeepCup or neglect to recycle an Actimel bottle or buy a tomato that has travelled (air) miles and miles from Morocco, my conscience manifests as Thunberg, shaking her head, her mittened fingers gripping a “skolstrejk för klimatet!” placard (I didn’t even need to Google the spelling, it’s hardwired). I am haunted, possessed, driven mad by the image of a teenager with pigtails who will not forgive my trespasses. Do not @ me, I have suffered enough.

And yet, I contain multitudes — which critics (OK, boomers) might call inconsistencies, say, or glaring hypocrisies. For when it comes to online shopping — wasteful, very rarely green, bad with a capital B — I am compulsive. It is not so much about the thrill of my bounty (last week I bought a vacuum cleaner) but the convenience. And, conveniently for my conscience, whenever I hit that big, tantalising “buy now” button, Greta disappears from my mind.

Still, as a bona fide member of Generation Snowflake, self-improvement is important to me. And so in the spirit of personal growth, I have acquired another mascot to help me kick my habit — albeit one I have picked up by mistake, by the (bad) luck of the draw. My new patron saint of buying less? My Hermes delivery man, with whom I am locked in a war of wills, mainly about the size of my letterbox.

You see, (grab a seat, this will take a while) said letterbox is too small to fit anything but the slimmest of paperbacks. So, my delivery man, and it is always the same man doing the same route through the wilds of south-east London, has taken to calling to rail against the size of my letterbox. We’re never in to answer the doorbell, so he also rants about my incorrigible habit of ordering something that will be delivered when I know I’ll be out, and that I know will not fit through the letterbox. Also our doorbell is a bit dicey — so even when I am in, I often don’t notice he’s there. And sure, he might be onto something — but does he have to shout? It is triggering.

Surely the question is: how does anyone in London get anything delivered? Day after day, my building’s doormat is carpeted with “sorry we missed you” slips; in the office, colleagues yowl into the void — literally; there’s never a person at the end of the customer-service line — about microwaves dumped behind wheelie bins, or Asos parcels nicked from doorsteps. Online, righteous keyboard warriors go off on one — blood roaring in their ears — effing and blinding and @ing indiscriminately about an & Other Stories trenchcoat that has been returned to the warehouse. One friend swears that the answer is to get one of those doorbells where you can see the parcels arrive via an app, but that feels like letting Big Delivery win. Also you’d probably need to order it online, so it would never be delivered.

Outsized gowns and attitude to match

Awards-season fashion is rarefied, excessive, impractical; for observers it is about distraction, not a template for daily dressing. Brilliant — arise its ambassador, the British actress Florence Pugh, who has been giving Big Dress Energy on red carpets since the release of Little Women in December. Behold her at the Baftas, magnificent in a colossal Dries van Noten confection that puddled around her feet; see her on Jimmy Kimmel, looking like a Greek goddess in shimmering Galvan, rather like a classical idol who ought to be immortalised on the side of a cracked urn and spotlit at the British Museum’s new Troy exhibition.

This Big Dress Energy complements Flo’s Big Dick Energy. Whether she is antagonising trolls with acid comebacks, sharing a bed sheet selfie from the morning she got her Oscar nomination or mixing a potent Martini in an Instagram stories tutorial, she is quick, smart, ambitious — like her wilful Amy March. She’s a trailblazer of the new Hollywood generation of women who want to take up space — whether that’s with outsized gowns or outsized attitude.

Breaking Oscar records

On the subject of Oscars season, I have seen — for me — an uncommonly large number of the movies nominated for best picture this year (two).

There was Little Women, which I adored, obviously, and 1917, which was also brilliant — which I say with certainty despite the fact that I experienced more than half of it staring at the floor on account of the fact that it was giving me horrendous motion sickness.

Those long, tracking shots were torturous not just because they depicted the abject, hollow futility of war but also because I thought I was going to be sick on my own shoes. Still, it sounded epic. May the best film win.

