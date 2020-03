Terrence McNally in 2019

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally has died of complications due to coronavirus. McNally, a lung cancer survivor with chronic, died today at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida, at the age of 81.

McNally’s death was announced by a spokesperson. The Tony Award-winning playwright was 81, and is survived by his husband Tom Kirdahy.

More to come…

