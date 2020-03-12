Playtamil Latest & New 2020 Tamil Movies Free Download | Checkout Latest Movies Here

Playtamil is a piracy website, on this website you will get the latest and new movies, you can download all new movies from it, in addition you can also download all the latest web series released from it. This is a Malayalam piracy website, it leaks most of the Malayalam films only, you will get 90% of the movies in Malayalam only. Playtamil Tamil Movies Download.

If you want to download all these movies, you can go to the official site of Playtamil and download all these movies. The piracy website can also leak this movie because all the famous films of this month have been leaked so far. These websites are banned repeatedly by the government, but this website does not take the name of closure. Thousands of such websites are available online. We also should not do piracy because this can also harm us and we may have to go to jail.

As internet speed is increasing, piracy is increasing. This is causing great harm to the film makers And This is causing great harm to both the filmmakers and the film industry. The government can’t stop it Because there are so many websites in the Internet, which website will the government close?. Piracy is also increasing because of us, if we do not download piracy things from the internet, then this piracy will also reduce gradually.

Back in the 80’s and early 90’s when internet was non existent in India, movies were mostly watched in the cinema theaters, but then came the VHS cassette system, where movies were recorded in the tapes, so, if the home owners have those cassette players, namely VCP or VCR’s one can also watch movies at home at a cheaper rental price.This also generated revenue for the movie productions, as they would sell the rights to the cassette producing companies.

But then the tape producing companies got little greedy and started shortening those movies in order to fill in advertisement in those tapes in order to generate more revenue. It was actually quite frustrating to watch a movie in the VHS since it was full of advertisements in between the movies, then VHS renters got greedy and started taping the originals into multiple copies in order to make more money, causing losses to the whole industry.

Although deemed illegal, it was hard to keep a check in this piracy business. Film production houses also tried to delay the VHS release after few weeks of theatrical release, but even that didn’t households to go the cinema theaters. In fact, if a movie bombed in the box office there were no takers of VHS then. Playtamil Tamil Movies Download

Finally, the movie production houses decided to stop giving rights to the VHS companies, hoping people will be forced to watch a movie in only theaters, but then there were other smart people who started taping the movies in the cinema theaters and started distributing this pirated version. This process continued even when the CD’sand the DVD’s system came up. And now with the internet, the piracy has gone to another level, almost anyone can share a copy over the internet to be downloaded by anyone.