🔥PlayStation delays The Last Of Us Part II again due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

The Last of Us Part II has been delayed once again, with Sony citing the ‘global crisis’ coronavirus as the main reason.

This sequel to The Last of Us was scheduled to be released on PlayStation 4 on May 29, after being delayed previously.

PlayStation’s official Twitter account announced the delay, with no new release dates being offered up to assuage fans.

The main reason behind the delay is because of coronavirus pandemic, which is preventing games from being released in an acceptable condition. Many offices are working entirely remotely, so it means certain things just can’t be done from home.

Naughty Dog, the studio developing the game, confirmed that while the game is basically finished, it still has a lot of quality checks to do.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues,” said the studio.

The statement further clarifies that the delay is due to issues beyond anyone’s control and that it’s a ‘bummer’ to have to delay the game again.

This is now the second time TLOU Part II has been delayed. In October 2019, it was delayed from an initially ambitious 21 February release to the 29 May. Now, there is no release date.

Sony also announced at the same time they would be delaying Iron Man VR for the same reasons.

People might start to be worried about further delays to upcoming games and even a delay to the PlayStation 5 itself, which is slated for a ‘Holiday 2020’ release.

Another one of Sony’s IPs, Ghost of Tsushima, is seemingly going ahead with it’s June release, but given this news regarding The Last of Us, further delays may be in the pipeline.