players-locked-in-‘fierce’-talks-with-afl-over-pay-cuts

The AFLPA has agreed for players to take a 50 percent pay cut amid the AFL’s coronavirus crisis, but not after an eye-popping request from the league.

While a 50 percent pay cut is extremely generous, it pales in comparison to what the league wanted the players to cop a 75-80 percent cut to their salaries, a figure that was baulked at by the Players’ Association.

As a result, the Players’ Association and the AFL is now locked in a “fierce disagreement” with regards to the players’ salary.

“It was a heartbreaking day but it ended badly with the players and the AFL now locked in a serious dispute,” respected AFL reporter Caroline Wilson told Footy Classified.

“The AFL have taken the pay situation out of the clubs’ hands, they’re now negotiating on behalf of the clubs. The players have put forward a 50 percent pay cut, but only between now and May 31.

“To the AFL, this is unacceptable. They say the players have already earned 40 percent of their wage for this year and talks broke up long ago and it’s not good.”

The 50 percent mark was reached after a series of phone calls between the AFLPA board, senior players and leading player agents on Monday night, but the AFL is less than impressed with the decision, according to Nine’s Sam McClure.

“Tonight the AFL and its players are in fierce disagreement in regards to money,” McClure told Footy Classified.

“Tonight at AFL house, that has not gone done particularly well. It’s not enough according to highly-placed league sources and what’s more, it shouldn’t have been leaked.

“The players would say in response that they can’t be expected to train by themselves and prepare for a reduced season if they’re not being paid at all.

“This simply isn’t going away and the AFL’s messaging to the players association is: we can’t pay you money we don’t have.”

Following the decision to suspend the season, the AFL expected to approach Australian banks, beginning with one of the league’s major sponsors NAB, for a line of credit worth up to $500 million.

