player-ratings-from-england’s-emphatic-victory-over-south-africa-in-third-test

England smashed South Africa by an innings and 53 runs in the third Test in Port Elizabeth to go 2-1 in the four-match series.

Joe Root’s side were beaten by more than 100 runs in the opening Test against South Africa but have turned things around in fine style since and now cannot lose the series.

In Port Elizabeth, England posted 499-9 declared in their sole innings – largely thanks to superb centuries from Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes – before bowling South Africa out twice for 209 and 237.

The fourth and final Test of the series starts at the Wanderers on January 24.

South Africa

Pieter Malan – 1/5

Only contributed 30 runs, chipping one back to Dom Bess on day two and falling to part-time spinner Joe Root second time around.

Dean Elgar – 2/5

Also failed to post a significant score after two starts. South Africa need more from their experienced and talented opener.

Zubayr Hamza – 1/5

Faces the drop after another quiet game. Has now scored just 78 runs in six innings and the repetitive nature of the dismissals will be a concern.

Faf du Plessis (c) – 2/5

Another player under huge pressure. Averaging less than 20 in the series and has watched his side collapse in Port Elizabeth and go 2-1 behind despite winning the opening Test by more than 100 runs. Something needs to change in the South African camp.

Rassie van der Dussen – 2/5

Appears to have some issues against spin and was unable to frustrate England as he did in the second Test in Cape Town. Gets an extra point for a brilliant reflex catch on day one.

Quinton de Kock (wk) – 2/5

Top-scored for South Africa with 63 in the first innings, but played a shocking shot in the second innings when his team were attempting to salvage a draw.

Vernon Philander – 2/5

Impressed in the first Test in Centurion but his contributions have lessened since and the retiring bowler leaves Port Elizabeth wicket-less. Kept things tight, at least, and beat the bat on a number of occasions in the early stages of the match.

Keshav Maharaj – 4/5

South Africa’s most influential player. Took his sixth Test five-wicket haul in England’s first innings. Bowled superbly on day one and got his rewards as the tourists looked to increase the run-rate. Also smashed 71 to suspend South Africa’s painful defeat.

Kagiso Rabada – 2/5

Produced one of the deliveries of the match to dismiss England captain Joe Root, but then received a demerit point for his (arguably) overzealous celebration, meaning he will miss the final Test of the series through suspension. A huge blow for South Africa.

Anrich Nortje – 2/5

Failed to offer South Africa much threat or control but did at least contribute with the bat, facing 136 deliveries as nightwatchman.

Dane Paterson – 2/5

Not a particularly eye-catching performance from the Test debutant. Dismissed Ben Stokes as his sole wicket, but only after the England all-rounder had made 120.

England

Zak Crawley – 3/5

Combined with Dom Sibley to produce England’s longest opening partnership (31 overs) in nine years, before somewhat unluckily being caught for 44 clipping off his pads. Still, in seeing off the new ball, the 21-year-old laid the foundations for England’s emphatic win and set the platform for the subsequent tons from Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.

Dom Sibley – 3/5

England’s centurion from Cape Town also deserves credit for his patient first-morning knock. With Rory Burns also impressing before his series-ending injury, suddenly England’s top-order options do not look so bare.

Joe Denly – 2/5

Received criticism for the pace of his innings – 25 from 100 balls was certainly never going to rattle the South Africans – but Keshav Maharaj was bowling well on a pitch offering spin from the outset.

Joe Root (c) – 4/5

Made 27 before perishing to a superb delivery from Kagiso Rabada. Captained well in England’s second victory of the series – with his only mistake bowling himself for too long on the final morning – and is beginning to get the most out of his young and exciting team.

Ben Stokes – 4/5

Became only the seventh player – and second Englishman – to score 4,000 runs and take 100 wickets in Test cricket as he notched up his ninth red-ball century. It was an innings of pure class and helped England recover from 148-4 to post almost 500. Curiously only bowled ten overs and dropped three difficult chances at slip but that will not distract from another fine performance from England’s best player.

Ollie Pope – 5/5

His maiden Test century was the highlight of the week. A brilliant innings that had it all: discipline, solid technique and innovation. Batted South Africa out of the game on day two and also produced two brilliant catches at short leg. A phenomenal talent.

Jos Buttler (wk) – 1/5

Came to the crease in ideal circumstances – with England firmly on top and looking to kick on against a tiring South African attack – but missed out.

Sam Curran – 3/5

Only took one wicket – bowling the dangerous Quinton de Kock as the Proteas collapsed on day four – but rediscovered his form with the bat with a fluent 44. Almost never fails to contribute in some capacity.

Dom Bess – 5/5

The best week of his career to date. Dismissed five of South Africa’s top-six to claim his maiden Test five-wicket haul. Was less effective in the second innings but showed enough skill and guile on day three to suggest he can develop into a top spinner. Will certainly want to start providing more lower-order runs, however, having scored just one run in three innings so far in South Africa.

Mark Wood – 4/5

Replacing England’s injured record wicket-taker James Anderson was no mean feat but the 30-year-old showed again that he is a top-class performer when fit and firing. Did not take a wicket in the first innings but his rapid spells softened South Africa up and allowed Dom Bess to cash in from the other end. Took two quick wickets as England enforced the follow-on and also smashed five sixes in a superb 23-ball 42 to get England up to 499.

Stuart Broad – 3/5

Took three wickets for no runs in 16 balls on an extraordinary morning at the start of day four as England ripped through South Africa’s tail in just 25 minutes.





