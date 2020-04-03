Playboi Carti Was Arrested On Gun Charges In Atlanta

Playboi Carti was arrested on gun charges in Georgia’s Clayton County Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of three guns, as well as 12 bags of marijuana, codeine, oxycodone, and Xanax, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
