Playboi Carti was arrested on gun charges in Georgia’s Clayton County Thursday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of three guns, as well as 12 bags of marijuana, codeine, oxycodone, and Xanax, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This story is being updated.
Playboi Carti Was Arrested On Gun Charges In Atlanta
