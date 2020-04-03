playboi-carti-arrested-on-gun-&-drug-charges

Playboi Carti has been arrested on gun and drug charges, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reports.

Carti, real name Jordan Carter, was stopped by law enforcement in Clayton County, Georgia on Thursday, April 2, due to an expired tag on his Lamborghini. Upon being pulled over, deputies found three firearms, 12 bags of marijuana, xanax, codeine, and oxycodone in the vehicle. Carter was then arrested and taken to Clayton County Jail along with his passenger Jaylon Tucker.

Playboi Carti, who is reportedly still working on his long-awaited Die Lit follow-up, Whole Lotta Red, was the victim of a home invasion this past December. It was reported that $350,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from his Atlanta home.

The full story surrounding Carti’s recent arrest is still developing. Visit AJC.com for the original report.

