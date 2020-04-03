playboi-carti-arrested-on-gun-and-weapons-charges-in-georgia

Playboi Carti, real name Jordan Carter, was arrested on Thursday in Georgia on gun and drug charges. According to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, Carter’s Lamborghini was pulled over for an expired tag. When the car was searched, officers found 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone.

The 48-hour docket on the Clayton County Sheriff’s office Sherriff’s office lists Carter’s current charges as “revalidation decal not displayed, possession of marijuana one ounce or less, improper passing of emergency/towing/hwy vehicle.” The Sheriff’s office did not respond when reached by phone.

The Clayton Sheriff’s release, which was also shared to Facebook, notes that Carter, along with Jaylon Tucker, was taken into custody and are “facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail known as the Hill-ton.” It also included a photo of the guns and drugs found in the car. Carti’s manager latertold the Atlanta Journal Constitution that the rapper was released from jail Friday morning.

Playboi Carti came to national attention with the success of his 2017 self-titled project. The project’s breakout single, “Magnolia,” is certified triple platinum. In recent years, Carti has become a reclusive star, living in Atlanta with his girlfriend, the Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and releasing little music — though fans rabidly track down any leaks and snippets that he’s worked on. Interscope Records, where Carti is signed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.