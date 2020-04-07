Platt Hints That Upton MAY NOT Return in This Chicago P.D. Sneak Peek

We’re counting the times until Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) returns to Chicago P.D., which wait feels as though it’s taking forever. As you’ll recall, Voight (Jason Beghe) sent her to NY to work alongside the feds in the hopes that she’ll continue the straight and narrow instead of follow in his footsteps and be someone familiar with bending the guidelines because of their own agenda. But if we’re going with what Platt (Amy Morton) suggests in this exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode, there is a slight chance Upton won’t get back to Intelligence at all.”Feds have a sneaky method of keeping good people,” Platt tells Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) in the preview, noting that the FBI pays their agents well extremely.

Whether Upton decides to place it out in ny remains to be observed. What we can say for certain at this time is that Halstead really misses his partner. OK, so his statement wasn’t exactly an admission of romantic feelings, but we’ll take what we are able to get at this aspect. Wednesday’s episode may also see Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) continue steadily to navigate this amicable but strange new dynamic following their tragic loss, which won’t continually be easy. In the video, the pair’s friendly conversation takes an awkward turn when Burgess realizes that Ruzek includes a date and will not be in a position to grab a bite with her.

“Copy you, you have plans,” she says, brushing off the slightly uncomfortable moment. “I’m glad you’re on the market having fun.” Kudos to Burgess for handling this much better than we ever could. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC. Tracy Spiridakos, Chicago P.D.Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBC